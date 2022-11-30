Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2011, is on a roll ever since his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke all the records at the box office. Now the actor is gearing up for his next film Freddy which is releasing this week.

Kartik will be seen in never seen before role in Shashanka Ghosh’s thriller. In the film, he will be seen playing a role of a shy and lonely dentist, who turns into a cold-blooded and obsessive killer at night. As the film is releasing this week, he is leaving no stone unturned in promoting it.

In a recent interaction with News 18, Kartik Aaryan recalled a bizarre fan encounter who was borderline obsessed with him and ended up at his building. He said, “There was an instance when a girl framed a photograph that had her and me as a married couple. She brought it and stood below my house holding it and claimed that we both are married. I got to know about it much later. That was a little creepy. I went like, ‘Kya ho kya raha hai (laughs)!’”

However, when asked about whether he has an obsession in his life, the actor said, “I’m just obsessed with my films, my work, and Katori (his pet pooch).”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is known for his boy-next-door and lover-boy image – thanks to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. With Freddy, he will be breaking the lover-boy image and getting into a dark, menacing role.

Talking about it, the actor said, “I wasn’t concerned about how the audience would react to my role. They’re very smart. We had released a mini clip from the film which was about 45 seconds to one minute long, but they picked up small things from it and really enjoyed them. I was glad that they took notice of those things because I also look at films like an audience. I too like being shocked and thrilled.”

