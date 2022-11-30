The Israeli screenwriter and filmmaker, Nadav Lapid who is also the jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) recently landed into trouble for his latest remarks on the Indian movie The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker called Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial vulgar and propaganda film and faced a backlash from many including the cast members namely Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Puneet Issar and others. Even The Kashmir Files’ co-producer Abhishek Agarwal spoke to the media and expressed his grief over the whole controversy.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files followed the storyline around the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus. The movie featured some iconic actors from the Indian film industry such as Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and more.

On the other hand, while speaking to Republic TV, The Kashmir Files’ co-producer Abhishek Agarwal recently reacted to the Israeli filmmaker’s remark on the film and stated that he wouldn’t comment on such a “stupid” thing. He went on to say that it was the filmmaker’s “two minutes of glory” and added that they need not worry about it because India and Israel are on good terms.

He said, “For his two minutes of glory, why should I comment? When Israel and India are so good friends and we have documented everything and everyone knows that. For the pain he says vulgarity. For the pain of Kashmir, he says vulgar, why should I comment on this stupid thing.”

The Kashmir Files co-producer further stated that the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid was ignorant about the pain the Kashmiri Pandits went through and mentioned that there was no need to comment.

“He is not understanding the pain. There is a movie about the Jews, Schindler’s List… we never said it was wrong. What happened in Israel… we knew that. And after that, he is saying that, so he should understand that. I don’t understand what is the need of saying this, I really don’t understand that,” Abhishek Agarwal said.

