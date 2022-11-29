Bollywood films are often subjected to criticism owing to the intimacy it has shown on the silver screen. Time and again we have seen actors opening up about the time they had to shoot the intimate scenes and how comfortable and uncomfortable they had been. Recently, we brought you Saif Ali Khan’s take on onscreen intimacy and his reaction to his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kiss with Akshay Kumar in Kambakkht Ishq during his appearance on The Koffee With Karan show. However, on the same show, the actor even called his kiss with Rani Mukerji the worst kiss.

The duo has starred in a number of films including Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli 1 and 2, Ta Ra Pum Pum, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic among many others.

In 2021, YRF had released a special video on their YouTube channel to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2 and it featured Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. In the promotional clip, they were seen discussing their first collaboration. In the video, Rani Mukerji is heard asking Saif Ali Khan, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” To which he replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot. So, I arrived on set, and you were being extra nice to me that day, and you were saying, ‘How are you? How was the drive? What’s happening?’”

Saif Ali Khan had further recalled that Rani Mukerji had asked him to tell everyone that he didn’t want to kiss her in Hum Tum. But he said, “I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’ You said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we should do it.’” “It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema, it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable,” Saif had added.

Coming back, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan had again labelled it as the ‘worst kiss’.

