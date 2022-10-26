Actor Anupam Kher celebrated his Diwali with ‘compassionate’ Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s celebrations.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared pictures posing with Amitabh, SRK and Rani.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s post, Anupam Kher wrote: “Diwali bonanza! Met my dearest friend #Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world! love emoji @iamsrk #DDLJ #Friend #Love.”

Anupam Kher thanked Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra for their “hospitality and warmth!”

“It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always!”

Anupam then shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote: “Thank you #Amitji, #JayaJi, #Abhishek and #Aishwarya for a wonderful #Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always.”

