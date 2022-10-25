Diwali celebrations are almost over but celebrities surely had a gala time. From Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor to Manish Malhotra, there were multiple get-togethers this festive season. One diva who left our jaws dropped with every look was none other than Janhvi Kapoor. But her latest display has set the internet on fire and netizens are comparing her to Kylie Jenner. Scroll below for all the details!

It isn’t unknown that Janhvi knows the best ways to flaunt her figure. Sometimes it’s her side slits, bodycon and other times, her deep-plunging necklines. Last night was no different as she made a ravishing appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party. Many other celebrities like Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor among others were a part of the celebrations too.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a shimmery look as she wore a boat neck blouse with a deep plunging neckline. She paired up the multi-coloured blouse with a glittery light-pink lehenga. A matching dupatta across her elbows completed her superhot attire.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for smokey eyes and pinkish tones for her makeup and wore a tiara-like headband, giving an edge to her ensemble. While most were in love with her look, there remained a section who trolled the Mili actress for her neckline. Many even compared her to Kylie Jenner.

A user wrote, “Plastic surgery 😂”

Another commented, “kya zamana aa gya hai jb tk samaan na dikhao samaj me acceptance hi nhi milti”

“Plastic filling is evident,” wrote a user.

“Nora lite,” wrote another.

“She’s competing with Kylie Jenner,” a troll wrote.

“Kylie Jenner,” another joked.

“Plastic se bharpoor sar se pao tak,” another wrote.

Take a look at the viral video ft Janhvi Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We think Janhvi looked PHAT, what do y’all think?

