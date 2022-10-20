The first day of Diwali 2022, Dhanteras is on Saturday and the festive feels are already kicking in. Celebrating the festival of light, love and joy, Kriti Sanon hosted a Diwali bash yesterday and it saw top Bollywood stars – in their desi best, in attendance. Among them was the beautiful and drop-dead gorgeous Ananya Panday.

Ms Panday may only be 23, but there is no doubt that she’s one star many look up to for fashion and styling tips. The fashionista – who rarely manages not to impress her 24 million Insta followers with her fashion, looked like a diva at Kriti Sanon’s party. In fact, it won’t be false to say she shone as bright as the stars shining down on the night.

To Kriti Sanon’s celebrity Diwali bash, Ananya Panday opted for a gorgeous golden-champagne-coloured lehenga from ‘Luxury couture designer Anushree Reddy’s collection. She paired the lehenga skirt and blouse – beautifully and heavily embroidered with golden zari floral and swirl work, with a light netted dupatta with a matching gold zari border along all its edges.

While the ensemble itself is eye-catching and shows off Ananya Panday’s well-toned midriff, it’s the stylish blouse that has caught our attention. The designer added some we-didn’t-ask-for-but-we-aren’t-complaining drama to the top by including a cutout design under her arms. From the neckline style and the border we see at her bust line, we have to say Ananya slayed in the backless top. Doesn’t she elude the right – scratch right, the perfect amount of s*xiness, glamour and beauty!

The SOTY2 actress styled her look with minimalistic and dainty jewellery by Anmol Jewellers. Her jewels for the night included a chocker, a pair of big stud earrings and a couple of bandles. She opted for her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, with a few stands dancing around and a glammed makeup look consisting of bronzer, blush, highlight, pink lips and golden eyeshadow.

Doesn’t she look like a princess?

Let us know what you think of Anaya Panday’s look in the comments.

