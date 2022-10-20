Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker is a true fashionista. Ever since she stepped into the film industry, she has become a fashion icon to everyone. With her bold, sultry and sometimes cute, elegant looks, she has charmed her way into our hearts and has been ruling ever since. Her character Carrie in Sex And The City will always be everyone’s favourite. However, the diva had once faced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. Check out below.

When it comes to fashion, Sarah has never gone wrong, but this one time, a gusty wind ruined her whole look, making it scandalous for the media. Scroll below to get a glimpse of the incident.

Just before the fifth series of Sex And The City, Sarah Jessica Parker found out that she is pregnant with her first child. During that phase, she wore mostly flowy dresses and loosely-fitted outfits. In one such event, when SJP made an appearance on the streets wearing a rainbow skirt with a pink blouse and a red jacket, a gusty wind blew the skirt straight over her head, giving a peek into her lacy black-coloured cute knickers as reported by Evoke magazine. Well, good thing she was wearing one. The media and the internet are filled with pictures of her from this day!

She had completed her whole look with a no-makeup makeup look and accessorised the whole getup with white pump heels. Well, it’s nothing new that Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to carry herself even if she is wearing a bralette and pants. She had dealt with her Marilyn Monroe moment with super dignity as well!

Check out the picture on Pinterest by clicking here

What do you think about how Sarah Jessica Parker handled her wardrobe malfunction? Let us know in the comments!

