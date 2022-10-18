Hailey Bieber Is A Dream Come True In An Ab-Baring Dress Which Would Make Perfect Fit For An Intimate Date Night With Your Beau!

Hailey Bieber looks like a vision in her new Instagram photos. The 25-year-old model is married to heartthrob Justin Bieber and is currently all over the news for her comments regarding Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. But she has shed all the accusing tweets and reddit memes off to show her abs and curves off in a dress that will make not only Justin drool but her fans too. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Hailey has been doing the rounds on the internet for making comments on her husband’s ex-girlfriend and singer Selena. Fans from both sides were gearing up for a fan war, but she didn’t give them that time as Hailey and Selena decided to click a photo together and closed the feud rumours like true queens.

Now she has posted pictures of herself in a dark brown dress on her Instagram account with a new haircut that’s perfect for an intimate date night. In the set of pictures, Hailey Bieber can be seen wearing a hip-hugging shoulder-less dress by Saint Laurent with a belly cut-out which would perfectly showcase your abs. The bottom part of the dress is beautifully rumpled and her b**bs are covered with a bralette.

She wore the dress at the Academy Museum Gala and made heads turn at the event. Hailey Bieber accessorised her dress with a choker necklace and donned her signature makeup which includes bushy brows, nude lips and soft smokey eyes with loads of bronzer on the face and body.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

That dress looks bomb on Hailey Bieber and if you have an intimate dinner coming up with beau, you can take notes on how to dress a cut-out abs-baring dress from the beauty herself!

