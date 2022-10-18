Hailey Bieber Is A Dream Come True In An Ab-Baring Dress Which Would Make Perfect Fit For An Intimate Date Night With Your Beau!

Hailey Bieber looks like a vision in her new Instagram photos. The 25-year-old model is married to heartthrob Justin Bieber and is currently all over the news for her comments regarding Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. But she has shed all the accusing tweets and reddit memes off to show her abs and curves off in a dress that will make not only Justin drool but her fans too. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.
Hailey has been doing the rounds on the internet for making comments on her husband’s ex-girlfriend and singer Selena. Fans from both sides were gearing up for a fan war, but she didn’t give them that time as Hailey and Selena decided to click a photo together and closed the feud rumours like true queens.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now she has posted pictures of herself in a dark brown dress on her Instagram account with a new haircut that’s perfect for an intimate date night. In the set of pictures, Hailey Bieber can be seen wearing a hip-hugging shoulder-less dress by Saint Laurent with a belly cut-out which would perfectly showcase your abs. The bottom part of the dress is beautifully rumpled and her b**bs are covered with a bralette.
Trending
She wore the dress at the Academy Museum Gala and made heads turn at the event. Hailey Bieber accessorised her dress with a choker necklace and donned her signature makeup which includes bushy brows, nude lips and soft smokey eyes with loads of bronzer on the face and body.
Take a look at her pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
That dress looks bomb on Hailey Bieber and if you have an intimate dinner coming up with beau, you can take notes on how to dress a cut-out abs-baring dress from the beauty herself!
For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.
Must Read: Bella Hadid Once Wore A S*xy Silver Chain Dress While Parading Her Toned AF Body & It Reminded Us Why She Is A Tru-Blue Fashionista!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement