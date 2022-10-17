



Who doesn’t know Angelina Jolie? The Hollywood diva rules everyone’s hearts with her glamorous looks, amazing acting skills, and fashion quotient. It’s each of the unique and fashionable looks that make us go crazy over her. We recently stumbled upon a throwback picture of hers, scroll below to get a glimpse of it.

Advertisement

Angelina, the 47-year-old actress is a mother of six children. However, whenever she steps outside for a red carpet or an event or even for a photoshoot, she puts her best fashion foot forward and mesmerises us. It feels like she is aging backwards!

Advertisement

We recently found Angelina Jolie’s throwback picture from one of her photoshoots on Instagram, wherein she looked nothing less than a vintage queen. She was seen wearing a transparent ruched bodycon dress that features noodle straps and floral embroidery detailing. The actress put on her million dollar smile for the picture and looked absolutely stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie️️ (@angelinajolieofflcial)

However, it’s not the dress that attracted us, it’s how the actress flaunted her b**bs through the transparent outfit like a boss lady as she ditched undergarments and freed her n*pples. For makeup, Angelina Jolie opted for an edgy look. She completed her whole get-up with dramatic smokey eyes with kohl-rimmed waterline, defined brows and glossy lip shade. She accentuated her look with a gelled side-parted bun. As the picture was in black and white, we couldn’t make out the colour palette, but Angelina looked like a vintage painting.

Did you like Angelina Jolie’s look in the picture? Let us know in the comments!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Exposed ‘Illegal’ Side Of His Relationship With Amber Heard: “She Would Chop Cocaine For Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram