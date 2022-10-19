Henry Cavill’s Superman is one of the most notable roles of the actor. He made his DC debut in 2013’s Man of Steel and since then gained huge fame. For many fans, he is the best iteration of the superhero. Recently, it was revealed that his much-awaited sequel is finally happening.

Reports came in that Warner Bros are inclined toward the idea of bringing back Cavill in the red and blue suit. A lot of that can be owed to Dwayne Johnson, who kept pushing the idea. Rumours are also rife that Henry’s DC character will cameo in The Rock’s Black Adam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While fans rejoice at the news of Man of Steel 2, let’s take a look at the past when Henry Cavill’s Superman suit ripped around his backside area. A photo shared by a Twitter user shows the Enola Holmes star at the sets of what seems to be the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice shoot. While one cannot ignore Cavill’s muscular body, the pic highlights his butt in his superhero suit.

Lmao! Ive had pic saved in my phone for months! How did I just realize that Henry Cavill tore his suit up at the booty area?! That 🍑 be strong!!!😤😤 pic.twitter.com/uqIrPpRsvS — Zack Snyder's Fleshjack (@GBjunkie711) September 16, 2020

One can notice that there is a rip in Henry Cavill’s Superman suit on his a**. We can’t help but wonder if the tear because his butt was too thick for the costume? Previously, the Justice League actor revealed that he got too muscular for the costume, after training and working out heavily. The muscles that Henry gained made it difficult to fit in the suit, which ultimately tore at the seams.

While talking about the actor and his return as the superhero in Man of Steel 2, WB has decided on a producer for the sequel. It is going to be Charles Roven. Reports also suggest that the studio wants Mission Impossible helmer Christopher McQuarrie to direct.

However, considering that he is busy with the shoot of two instalments of the Tom Cruise starrer, it might not be possible. Nevertheless, it is exciting to hear that Henry Cavill is back as Superman.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Went Too Far For ‘Limitless’ By Swimming In The Arctic & Doing Much More Resulting In Tore Ligaments: “Brain Felt…Stabbed By A Thousand Knives”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram