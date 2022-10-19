A lot of insider details had been revealed during the UK and Virginia trial revolving around Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The actor alleged that he lost a lot financially due to the controversy as he faced a boycott by Hollywood and was dropped out of films like Fantastic Beasts and Pirates Of The Caribbean. Now, sources claim that the information wasn’t exactly true.

During the latest defamation trial in Virginia, Johnny also claimed that he was partially responsible for Amber bagging the Aquaman franchise. He stated that there were several roadblocks but he spoke to the seniors at Warner Bros and sorted things out for her. But it remains unfortunate that the actress continues to be a part of Jason Momoa starrer while JD was ousted from Fantastic Beasts.

Johnny Depp’s former firm, The Management Group revealed via Insider that the actor made about $650 million during the period from 1999 to 2016. But he also claimed losing the money due to their mismanagement as he revealed in court previously, “It was put to me this way, because I had no idea about money or amounts of money. Since Pirates (of the Caribbean) 2 and 3, I had – and this is ludicrous to have to state, it’s quite embarrassing – apparently I had made $650 million, and when I sacked them, for the right reasons, I had not only lost $650 million, but I was $100 million in the hole because they had not paid the government my taxes for 17 years.”

But a report by Fandomwire now claims that Johnny Depp might not have disclosed what he’s truly worth or there may be possibilities that he may have exaggerated his losses due to the controversies sparked by Amber Heard.

The actor earned $68million just via Alice In Wonderland. That includes the money at the start along with the earnings from the backend. Apart from that, Johnny Depp charges a salary of around $20 million per Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. He also took home about 20% from the backend, which spiked his earnings to about $40 million/ film.

It is very well known that Johnny was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 soon after he lost the UK trial against The Sun over their ‘wife-beater’ claims. But what is also known is that the actor was paid his promised salary despite working for just a single day. He was paid $16 million for it.

All in all, it remains unknown how much Johnny Depp earned and then lost amid the Amber Heard drama. But there allegedly remain discrepancies.

