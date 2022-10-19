Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet earlier this week with their happy pictures. It was far from imagination that the two Hollywood divas could even look at each other, face to face. But they quash rumours of bad blood over Justin Bieber like boss babes and clearly, there’s no bad blood. But what made them do this? Scroll below for all the details.

For those unaware, Justin and Selena were in an on-and-off relationship for almost 8 years. It was in 2018 that they finally called off their romance. Within 2 months, the Yummy singer got engaged to Hailey, which left many in disbelief. Jelena fans still haven’t been able to accept that their relationship had reached the dead end and blame the Victoria’s Secret model of stealing him.

Tails were left wagging as Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez posed together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Many even joked that Justin Bieber would keep their picture as his wallpaper. But many have been wondering how or why they decided to clear up the rumours?

A source close to Selena Gomez told E! News, “They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together. They agreed and decided to clear up the rumours once and for all. They wanted to show that there’s really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it.”

Well, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber fans can now finally make peace with their union. There’s no bad blood but only positive vibes that the fandoms need to focus on. But we’re definitely curious to know what Justin Bieber thinks about it all.

