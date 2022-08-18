Enola Holmes 2’s official poster has been released, and instead of going the conventional way and having the star cast right in the front, it features Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown hidden in a crowd. The sequel to the hit 2020 film that sees the Stranger Things actress in the titular role and Cavill as Sherlock Holmes is one of the most anticipated films.

Though an official release date is yet to be revealed, the chances are that it will be premiering in November 2022. While fans await more updates on the upcoming sequel, Netflix released the official poster of the movie.

Enola Holmes 2’s poster gives off a very Where’s Waldo-vibe as Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are hidden amongst a sea of people. While they may be easily spotted, one cannot deny that it is quite a unique poster. Despite that, fans have pointed out their disappointment over it. Keep reading to know why.

After the Enola Holmes 2 poster was released, several fans took to Twitter to share their feelings over it. While some didn’t like how Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are not highlighted, others said that it had poor editing. Some straightaway called it “one of the worst posters” they have seen.

Check more reactions here:

“That Enola Holmes 2 teaser poster is objectively horrible. Netflix is so bad at marketing omg,” one user said.

“who tf made the poster for enola holmes 2 it looks so ass,” wrote another.

“I don’t care what anyone says. If this was edited slightly better this is a really fun poster idea for this type of film,” one fan said.

“Whose creative choice was this? What a horrible poster…The main characters should be front and center. I’m not trying to play I Spy,” said one fan.

“Great concept, poor execution,” wrote a fifth.

What are your opinions on the Enola Holmes 2 poster?

