Hollywood actors and ex-partners, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt always grab the headlines every time they come at a clash. Recently, an anonymous plaintiff was filed in the FBI against Pitt for allegedly assaulting Jolie and her kids back in 2016. Now, it has been revealed that it was Angelina herself who filed the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Angelina and Brad were one of the most sought-after couples in Hollywood, and their fans used to adore them. But in 2016, the duo gave a major heartbreak to their fandom when they separated and filed for a divorce.

Advertisement

According to Variety, a report from Puck stated that Angelina Jolie had told an FBI agent that Brad Pitt had “physically and verbally assaulted” her and her kids when they were aboard in the flight. As per the FBI agent’s notes, Brad had grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and screamed at her, “You’re f*****g up this family.” The actress even claimed that Brad was drinking on the flight and poured some beer on her. However, Pitt’s team declined all allegations.

Reports suggest that the case didn’t pursue any further criminal charges and that led Angelina Jolie to file an anonymous lawsuit in the FBI against Brad Pitt to receive documents related to the federal investigation. Jolie filed the plaintiff as Jane Doe to claim the charges against Brad over the 2016’s flight case that led to their separation.

As per a Page Six report, a source close to the Bullet Train star shared all the documents regarding the case, including all the reports pertaining to the case. In one of the points, it was added, “Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here.”

Well, what do you think about it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Was Slammed By Lena Dunham, Mindy Kaling & Many Others For Hoping Holocaust Victim Anne Frank ‘Would Have Been A Belieber’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram