British singer Zayn Malik seems to be marinating in nostalgia at least that’s what his social media post suggests. Zayn, who was earlier a part of the English-Irish boy pop band One Direction, shared a video on his Instagram on Tuesday.

The 30-second black-and-white video shows Zayn singing One Direction’s 2014 single Night Changes, reports ‘Billboard’.

In the new video, Zayn Malik sings the second half of the chorus — originally recorded by bandmate Harry Styles — crooning, “Everything that you’ve ever dreamed of/ Disappearing when you wake up/ But there’s nothing to be afraid of/ Even when the night changes/ It will never change me and you.”

While Zayn Malik mostly avoids addressing his days in One Direction, this is actually the second time he’s revisited the band’s catalogue on social media in the last three months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

As expected, netizens took to the comment section and they were all One Direction fans that went haywire. A user wrote, “Seems like he misses the boys.” Another commented, “Someone’s missing 1D!” A comment read, “Stop doing this to our fragile heart.”

According to ‘Billboard’, back in June, he posted a video of himself hitting the high notes from You & I, the fourth and final single from One Direction’s 2013 album Midnight Memories, with eagle-eyed fans noticing that former bandmate Louis Tomlinson liked the clip on Instagram.

Talking about Night Changes, the ballad was released as the second single from the group’s fourth studio album Four in November 2014 — just four months ahead of Zayn Malik’s surprise departure from the boy band in March 2015.

It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a top 20 hit on the Pop Airplay chart. Malik is a co-writer on the song alongside all his One Direction bandmates, as well as Jamie Scott, Julian Bunetta and John Ryan.

