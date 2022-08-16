BTS ARMY Enraged After Indian Teachers Violently Threatens A Female Fan By Saying 'Would’ve Grabbed Your Collar & Slapped You...' During Live Class For Expressing Her Love For The Septet!
BTS ARMY Disturbed After An Indian Teacher Violently Threatens A Female Fan For Expressing Her Love For The Septet(Pic Credit: Instagram)

South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. The septet’s humongous fandom is known as ARMYs who are head over heels for the boys – RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V. However recently a video showing an Indian teacher threatening a girl for being a ‘BTS’ fan has left many disgusted.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. The ARMY is now taking to Twitter to slam the Indian teacher who threatened a girl just because she was a fan of the septet. Read on to know more.

The video that’s now going viral on Twitter shows a private tutor named Siddhartha Misra misbehaving and allegedly ‘threatening’ a female student after finding out about her interest in BTS. This began after the female fan mentioned the boy band during live physics class. In the horrifying video shared by the ARMY the Indian teacher is heard saying, “Hey, hey BTS fan,” ( points at the BTS fan) The teacher continued, “If you don’t have food in your home, BTS won’t come to cook for you. Just heard songs of the guys who put on lipsticks and dance to the songs. You all become happy just by listening to their songs.”

The teacher continued by saying, “Let’s see BTS ARMY today. There’s no use in studying when you are a BTS fan.” The teacher sarcastically called the septet and those who watch their videos ‘cool’. The teacher then went on to get violent by claiming that he would have beaten the girl if she were a boy for loving the South Korean boy band. He said, “If you weren’t a girl, I would’ve grabbed your collar and slapped you. Your cheeks would’ve been swollen so much that you wouldn’t be able to say ‘BTS’…I would’ve punched you so hard your nose would start bleeding.”

This video has definitely left many disturbed as ARMY from all over the world are sharing their views on the same and bashing the teacher too. Check out the review below:

What are your thoughts on the Indian teacher violently threatening a female BTS fan over her love for the septet? Let us know in the comments below.

