The world woke up to the news of MGM partnering with Warner Bros on Sunday. The Amazon-owned company chose the weekend to announce its new decision of tying up with WB, which will now release all its movies internationally. Before the same, the movies travelled across the world through Universal. While this is a big win for WB, they have also missed out on a very big IP and that is, of course, James Bond.

For the unversed, MGM owns a few big and moderately popular film franchises. The biggest property owned by the company among all others is James Bond. The 007 franchise is one of the most prominent ones from across the globe and ever since Daniel Craig left the mantle, the most spoken about as well.

For years now, the James Bond movies have been released internationally by Universal and now as Warner Bros gets the deal, the catch is that the 007 mantle still continues to be with Universal and the 26th movie, whenever it drops, will be released by them too. Read on to know why so.

As per a Comicbook report, Bone And All backed by MGM released in November this year will be the first movie that comes out in the partnership between Warner Bros and the company. But the catch for James Bond is that Universal has a contract with MGM that includes the 26th 007 movie too. That means WB will not have the privilege to own at any time soon. They can from the 27th but that is too far and the deal should be in place till it hits the theatres.

The report says, “Warner Bros. and MGM will be collaborating on all of the marketing, advertising, publicity, exhibitor relations, and film distribution of MGM films outside of North America.”

However, it was recently when producer Barbara Broccoli spoke about the next James Bond after Daniel Craig’s exit. “Nobody’s in the running. We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away,” Broccoli said.

