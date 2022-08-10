Some new requirements for James Bond have come in, and as per that, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and Tom Hardy are ruled out of running for the next 007. Continue reading to know what those eligibility criteria are. For the unversed, since Daniel Craig ended his venture as the British spy in 2021’s No Time to Die, a hunt for the next actor to play the role is on.

Several names have been hitting the headlines over the same. This includes Elba, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, and more. A discussion on a female Bond also arose. However, several people were against that idea as they would prefer a woman to have their role instead of settling into that one.

While talking about the next James Bond, as per Daily Star, an insider has claimed that the producers want a “fresh-faced” star given Daniel Craig filmed his farewell No Time To Die aged 51. It is said that the actor has to be below the age of 40, and when it comes to height, it must be above 5’10. This has ruled out the possibility of Idris Elba being the next 007 as he is 49 years old.

In fact, not just Idris Elba, these requirements for James Bond also rule out several other actors. This includes Tom Hardy, who is 44 years old, Kit Harrington, who is below 5’10”, and Tom Hiddleston, who is 41 years old. Henry Cavill also seems to be out as the actor is just one year away from turning forty.

If the producers are actually going by these requirements then Regé-Jean Page and Richard Madden might be the best option. However, it is important to note that the criteria are not fixed and can keep changing.

It is also being said that the filming of the next James Bond movie can begin by 2023 winters. If this is true, then hopefully the next 007 is announced soon. Though Idris Elba and Henry Cavill may be out of the running, Regé-Jean Page could be the perfect choice according to us. What do you think?

