Did Pete Davidson propose to Kim Kardashian before the two called it quits? Just recently, it was revealed that the couple broke up after dating for 9 months. Their romance seems to have started after Kim appeared on SNL. It is said that the two hit it off immediately, and shortly after that, they began dating.

At one point, things seemed to be getting serious between the two as Pete got tattoos of Kim and her four kids. Not just that but the KUWTK star also said that she is happy with the comedian, who bonded well with her kids, especially North. But unfortunately, their romance ended in less than a year.

It is said the reason behind Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup is said to be their busy schedule and the lack of time it gives the two to spend with each other. As both are constantly working and are mostly across the globe, they decided to call it quits. But there is no bad blood between them. However, a new report suggests that Pete proposed to Kim before they split.

As per Radar Online, Pete Davidson had proposed to Kim Kardashian shortly before breaking up. “Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down, and instead, Pete proposed,” a source told the outlet. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen,” the source continued.

Though neither the SKIMS founder nor the King of Staten Island actor confirmed or denied this. Despite their breakup, it is being said that Kim still wants to get married again, and Pete is still on track to have kids someday.

Amidst all of this, it is Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West who has created drama by dragging Pete Davidson on his Instagram once again. Ye took a dig at the comedian and wrote, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.”

