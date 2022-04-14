Recently first episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ premiered on Hulu marking the Kardashian family’s return. Well, just in their first episode, the family managed to stir some controversial level drama. Out of all the other drama from the first episode, Kim Kardashian revealed that her six years old son, Saint got a fair idea about her s*x tape with ex-Ray J.

For the unversed, Kim’s six years old son ended up coming across an ad about unreleased footage from the model’s most controversial s*x tape with ex, Ray J, while playing Roblox. Kim revealed that this had left her completely shocked and she had called up her estranged husband Kanye in tears.

In the debut episodes of ‘The Kardashian‘, it was seen after, Kim Kardashian caught her son Saint laughing over the ad on the ‘unseen clips’ of her s*x tape with Ray J, she immediately rushed to her sister Khloe to show her the ad. Later on, it was seen she was sobbing over the whole embarrassing matter.

During the episode, Kim Kardashian was seen claiming that she was ’99 percent sure’ that there was no further footage left from her s*x tape which could be leaked, however, she was very afraid that her ex-boyfriend Ray J could have filmed her during her sleep.

Further in the episode while Kim was chatting with her mother Kris, her two sisters Khloe and Kourtney, she gets a call from her lawyer Marty Singer who informed her that there had been threats about ‘unreleased footage’. Marty was heard explaining, “Our legal rights are she can sue anyone who releases the tape if it even exists. They have no legal right to release the tape without her consent”

Hearing that Kim was seen enraged when she said, “For 20 years this has been held over my head, of this mistake, or is it a mistake? This was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It’s embarrassing for that to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I’m not going to be made to feel this way. I’m just human.”

Kim Kardashian also added, ” ‘I’m 99% sure there’s no new footage, but the fact these people keep saying they have a tape. What if I was f***ing sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my a**? I don’t know.”

The episode also showed her sobbing and calling her ex-husband Kanye West explaining the situation, she said “It’s not OK though, it’s not, On Roblox, Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a f***ing thing popped up and he started laughing and it was a picture of my cry face. She added “It was a game that someone made of Roblox and it said Kim’s New Sex Tape when you clicked on it. Thank god he can’t f***ing read yet. And it’s like over my dead body is this s**t going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not gonna f**k with me. It’s not, so I just want it gone.'” Concluding her talk with Kanye she said, “I almost died when Saint thought it was funny,” indicating that her son had not understood the meaning of the ad.

