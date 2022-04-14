Beyonce is undeniably one of the greatest musicians of the current era who has presented the audience with a series of hits in the last few decades. Her songs preach girl power which is one of the reasons why she enjoys a strong female fanbase not just in the western countries but around the globe. A few years back, she was spotted buying a bunch of s*x toys with hubby Jay Z, instantly making her a topic of discussion in tabloids and gossip magazines.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Queen Bey and Jay Z reportedly met for the first time in 2000 but did not date each other for another year or so. They were spotted with each other on several public occasions thereafter including basketball games and live performances. In April 2008, the couple tied the knot and are currently parents to three young kids, Blue Ivy (8), Sir (3), and Rumi (3).

Advertisement

In the year 2013, Beyonce and Jay Z were spotted in a New York City shop purchasing a bunch of s*x toys. They allegedly went to an adult shop in Lower Manhattan and purchased goods worth $6000! Not just that, RadarOnline.com stated that some of these toys were even covered in gold.

A source close to the publication stated, “They didn’t buy anything tacky or too extreme. It was all top-of-the-line stuff. Some of it was even gold-plated!”

Since no specific details were revealed about the X-rated stuff that Beyonce and Jay Z bought, some reports suggested that it was a mere rumour and they were not exactly spotted in a proper s*x shop.

On the other hand, Beyonce was recently in the news when musician Gene Simmons mentioned her in one of his interviews, stating that she would not be able to perform at his level with the same kind of makeup and costume. In an interaction with ET, he said, “Beyoncé, put Beyoncé in my outfit with seven-to-eight-inch platform heels, dragon boots that each weigh as much as a bowling ball. The entire outfit, studs, leather and armour is about 40 pounds. The guitar and the studs are 12 pounds by itself. Then, you got to spit fire, fly through the air, and do that for two hours. They would pass out within a half hour.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Opened Up On Falling In Love With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: “I Think We Were Both The Last Two People Who Were Looking For A Relationship”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube