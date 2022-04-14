Yash’s much-awaited action drama KGF: Chapter 2 hit theatres today and fans are going crazy over it. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is working wonders at the box office even on the day and we have the number regarding the same. Scroll below to view the KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 1 (Telugu) number and how well it has fared compared to Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast.

For those who do not know, the Vijay starrer – directed by Nelson – was released yesterday and has collected over Rs. 60 crores at the Indian box office. As per a recent report, KGF 2 (Telugu version) has reportedly collected way more than the Vijay film on Day 1.

As per an ETimes report, Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2 (Telugu) has reportedly earned between Rs 11-12 crore via its advanced bookings. When compared to Beast, the numbers are more than double what the Vijay-starrer earned on Day 1.

The report also noted that KGF: Chapter 2 (Telugu)’ distribution rights were reportedly purchased by Dil Raju in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a massive sum of Rs 50 crores. It also stated that one of the Top TV networks has acquired the satellite rights of all the language versions for a whopping Rs 30 crores.

The site also revealed that the film was reportedly sold for the below prices (approx) in its pre-release business in Telugu states. Nizam – Rs 25 crore, Ceeded – Rs 14.03 crore, UA – Rs 9.7 crores, EG – Rs 7.2 crores, WG – Rs 6 crores, Guntur – Rs 7 crores, Krishna – Rs 5.5 crores and Nellore – Rs 2.75 crores.

Talking about KFG: Chapter 2, the film sees Yash reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, and many more. Originally set to release on October 23, 2020 (Dussehra), the Prashanth Neel directorial suffered several delays owing to Covid-19 and the lockdowns that followed.

Besides Telugu, the film was also released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

