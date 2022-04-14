After much anticipation, fans finally got to enjoy Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hedge’s starrer Beast after it finally hit the theaters. There are many mixed reviews regarding the recent release, but one thing is for sure, Vijay fans just can’t help but praise the actor for his machismo character in the film.

Just yesterday we explained that the Tamil version of Vijay starrer definitely rocked, but the Hindi version of the film stayed quite low in terms of the occupancy. Well, the early estimates for the film are now out and we can say that the film has definitely done a decent job at the box office even after clashing with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

As per early trends, Vijay Thalapathy’s starrer Beast (Hindi) has taken a start by earning around 50 lakh* at the box office on its day 1. Speaking of the Tamil version of the film, it has bagged around 27 Crore* at the box office on its first day.

Viewing the difference in the early estimated collection of Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast at the box office (day 1), it’s pretty evident that the makers of the film were completely focused on promoting the film in the home state, and have taken the least interest in working on appealing the Hindi audiences.

Let’s see how the film performs at the box offices in the upcoming days since Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 has now hit the theatres.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-comedy starring Pooja and Vijay revolves around the story of an ex-RAW agent who is on a mission to rescue people who are held as hostages by the terrorists in a shopping mall. For the unversed, the film was early titled Thalapathy 65 however later on changed to its current title. The film was released in theaters on 13 April 2022.

What are your views on Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast? Did you love it? Let us know your answers in the comments below.

