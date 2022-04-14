KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has finally arrived in theatres all across the globe. Riding high on the goodwill of its prequel, the film is enjoying a huge buzz which is similar to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion or even better. As early reports too are highly positive, the film is all set to create new records.

As KGF 2 mania has gripped the nation, there are tons of box office predictions that are flowing in. As advance booking has been record-breaking, many are predicting it to become the biggest Indian opener ever. But the goal isn’t that easy as the competition is really big.

For those who don’t know, RRR holds the record for the highest opening day globally with 200 crore+ collections on day 1. It made 223 crores gross worldwide on day 1, surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 had grossed 213 crores on day 1. Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 was a contender to be in 150 crore club worldwide. But with extraordinary word-of-mouth flowing in, there are high chances that the film might capture the throne.

What do you think, will KGF Chapter 2 become the highest Indian opener globally? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel, who has been promoting his magnum opus, recently made a daring revelation of his drinking habit. During his interaction with a media portal, Prashanth Neel asked, “I reveal this with one condition, please promise me that you are not going to chop away this part of my interview,” on a witty note.

“Yes, I often consume alcohol to pen down my stories. If I get the same high even when I am intoxicated, that is when I conclude that this particular scene has what it takes”, Prashanth Neel revealed. (via IANS)

