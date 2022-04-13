RRR (Hindi) had another good day as 3 crores* more came in. This has brought the collections to 238.09 crores* and now 240 crores should be crossed today. This would be a fabulous total for the film.

Advertisement

That said, contrary to earlier expectations that the collections will start getting impacted from tomorrow due to the release of KGF – Chapter 2, the pinch may be felt as early as today itself since Vijay’s Beast is arriving today along with the Hindi version Raw. Though the latter has seen a minuscule release, the original Tamil version is seeing a major release and even in the Hindi speaking belt, the film has seen a restricted but notable release. Thigh the advance booking of the film started way too late, the shows have started getting filled in quick time.

Advertisement

Now usually a film releasing in Tamil language won’t impact Hindi films, especially up north. However that’s happening with Beast as it is seeing houseful shows already, especially in the PVR chain which has quite a few Tamil loyalists even in Delhi NCR. As a result, RRR (Hindi) will get impacted. Quite unusual, as a mid-week release of a Tamil film is now challenging the Hindi dubbed version of a Telugu film which is running in its third week!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Advance Booking (2 Days Before Release): Enjoying Next Level Craze With Tickets Getting Sold Like Hot Cakes Across The Country!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube