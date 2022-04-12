We’re all set to witness one of the biggest clashes at the Indian box office with two biggies- Beast and KGF Chapter 2 locking horns. It’s a battle between Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest Indian stars, and Yash, young yet already a pan-Indian star. As it’s a clash of titans, let’s see how both the films are faring advance booking.

For those who don’t know, Vijay‘s film is arriving a day earlier than KGF 2. Despite both being projected as pan Indian films, a huge difference was spotted between the both when it comes to starting advance ticket sales. KGF 2 played it smoothly by launching their ticket sale very early for all languages, while Vijay‘s film started off a bit late and has been inconsistent for all other languages except for the original Tamil version.

With a chaotic situation in advance booking, Beast is clearly facing a dent in Hindi and other versions, but it’s set for a bumper start all thanks to the Tamil version. As per the report in sacnilk.com, Thalapathy Vijay starrer has already sold tickets worth 17.60 crores (figures as per yesterday night) in the Tamil version alone. In the Telugu version, tickets worth 2.10 crores have been booked, making a total of 19.70 crores. Reports from other versions are yet to come.

While Beast is moving at its own brisk pace, KGF Chapter 2 has taken a big lead all thanks to the craze among the Hindi audience. As per the same portal, Yash starrer has already sold tickets worth a whopping 16.30 crores. Following it is the Kannada version with a sale of 7.60 crores. Tamil version too is showing a good response with tickets worth 2.40 crores already being booked. Malayalam and Telugu versions are contributing 2.10 crores and 11 lakhs respectively. The total of advance booking stands at a huge 28.51 crores and we can clearly make out the difference the Hindi version is making here!

With one day still to go, let’s see how much Beast will cover up the distance.

