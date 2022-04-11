Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is among one of the most awaited films of the year. A few days ago it was revealed that the movie has been banned in Kuwait, and in the latest development, a trade analyst has claimed that the South actioner is now banned in Qatar too. On the other hand, an Islamist group in Tamil Nadu is also demanding a ban saying that the film portrays Muslims in the wrong image. Scroll down below to know more.

The Tamil action film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead, while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley play supporting roles. It revolves around a spy’s crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. Interestingly, the film was earlier supposed to be written and directed by AR Murugadoss, due to internal issues the filmmaker was replaced and Nelson was brought in.

A few days back trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news about Beast getting banned in Kuwait and Qatar, now DNA got in touch with him to know the reason behind banning Thalapathy Vijay starrer in those regions. Bala said, “They (the government) are not happy with the terrorist group’s angle and its portrayal.”

Ramesh Bala further added, “In both movies, FIR and Beast, the main villain and his gang happened to be from an Islamic terrorist gang, and these film also touches upon the topic of (extremist groups like) Al-Qaeda, ISIS… so this is the understanding from these two countries. We can’t exactly tell the likes of these countries, but overall it seems like they are unhappy with the terrorism angle, and it conflicts with their sentiments.”

On the other hand, an Islamist outfit in Tamil Nadu also wants a ban on the film, as per OpIndia, the party leader Mustapha said, “The film industry has always created an impression that Muslims are terrorists, as is often the case in Tamil films. We see many social organisations strongly opposing when a film mentions their caste identity or has names of caste leaders as film characters,”

The statement further reads, “It has been reported that the Beast movie features Islamists as extremists. Islamists currently observe fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. In this context, a problem will arise if Vijay’s Beast movie, which portrays Islamists as extremists, is released. Therefore, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League, I urge Home Secretary SK Prabhakar to ban the release of the film Beast.”

