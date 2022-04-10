SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR makers seem to be on cloud 9 as it has successfully managed to cross the 1000 crore mark globally. Yes, you heard that right! Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer’s worldwide collections garnered 1000 crores and we are sure the team will be celebrating the same. Helmed by the ace director, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Over the past few days, RRR was slowly and steadily inching closer to the 1000 crore mark worldwide. The film has also been doing great business at the box office in India. RRR continued to maintain the momentum throughout the week while setting new benchmarks every single day.

Now as per the latest update, RRR has finally crossed the 1000 crore mark to join two more films in the league. Latest media reports suggest the Rajamouli directorial has joined Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and Prabhas-led Baahubali in the coveted club. Dangal’s worldwide lifetime collection is around Rs 2024 crore while Baahubali: The Conclusion earned Rs 1810 crore and RRR now becomes 3rd in the list.

Speaking about RRR Hindi box-office collection on Day 16, the film has made a collection of 8 crores, and now the film’s Hindi business stands at 221.59 crores at the box office. RRR was one of the fastest films to enter the 100 crore club at India BO.

Recently, Ram Charan thanked UK fans for showering us with love and support. As reported by PTI, Ram Charan said, “It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience.”

Coming back, with RRR entering the 1000 crore club, we already can’t wait for Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli to express their joy and share the excitement.

