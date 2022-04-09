RRR (Hindi) has 5 more days for itself to roar strong. While the first two weekends have been quite bountiful for the film with over 75 crores and 50 crores respectively coming in, the target for this weekend would be to go over the 25 crores mark so that the momentum continues. It is possible as well since there is no competition whatsoever for the film, unlike the first weekend at least when The Kashmir Files was still going strong. Last weekend it was mild with Attack – Part 1 as the new release and The Kashmir Files too bringing in some sort of collections. However this weekend is absolutely bare which means the ground is open for the SS Rajamouli film.

This way it will also compensate for the sudden drop in collections that is bound to be evidenced on Thursday with the release of KGF – Chapter 2 and Jersey. With these two films arriving a day earlier than the conventional Friday release, a major jerk would be felt. Moreover, the days post that would be totally dominated by these two films as well.

Hence, after collecting 5 crores on Friday, the RRR needs to now build further over 213.59 crores total to go past the 225 crores mark before the weekdays kickstart. Post that the maximum it will do before the new releases take over is 235 crores, which means getting to a final total of 250 crores would be a challenge. The NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer is still a superhit, and that’s a huge feat already.

