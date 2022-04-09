Prabhas’s next film Salaar is one of the most-anticipated movies.

Advertisement

Director Prashanth Neel, who has been busy with the KGF: Chapter 2 release, has clarified a few things related to ‘Salaar’, ending multiple rumours around the movie’s story.

Advertisement

A lot of rumours about Salaar being the continuation of the KGF franchise are making rounds on the Internet. Also, there are other stories run by some websites that ‘Salaar’ is a remake of Prashant Neel’s directorial debut ‘Ugramm’, which is a Kannada movie.

Trashing all the rumours about Prabhas‘s much-anticipated upcoming movie Salaar, Prashanth Neel stated, “All of the films that I make will have some shades of Ugramm. That’s my style! But Salaar is a fresh story. It’s not a remake or adaptation of Ugramm.”

This clarifies that ‘Salaar’ is an original story and doesn’t belong to any other franchise. Prabhas will be seen in a dynamic role in ‘Salaar’, while Sruthi Haasan will play the female lead. It is reported that 30 per cent of shooting for ‘Salaar’ has been wrapped up already.

Must Read: RRR Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad On Board As The Scriptwriter For Anandamath Adaptation

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube