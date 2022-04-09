Allu Arjun, who turned 40 on Friday, has reportedly celebrated his birthday in Belgrade, Serbia.

The ‘Julayi’ actor, who is still basking in the success of ‘Pushpa’, apparently flew 50 of his closest friends to Belgrade in Serbia and brought in his birthday along with them.

Pictures from their party bash have taken over social media, as the fans are excited to see Allu Arjun enjoying his birthday to the core. In one of the pictures from Allu Arjun’s birthday bash, he is seen having a great time, as his wife Sneha is spotted as well.

Allu Arjun’s fans, on the other hand, had in fact started 100 days ahead of his birthday, where they had organized food distribution, and contributed to orphanages and old age homes.

On his birthday, some of Allu Arjun’s fans also planted saplings taking up the cause.

Allu Arjun, who took to his social media to express his gratitude, wrote a lengthy note thanking all.

“Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It’s your love and blessings that have gotten me this far”, Allu Arjun’s post reads.

The ‘Arya‘ actor continues, “I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans.”

“I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled…with infinite gratitude. Thank You”, Arjun‘s note ends.

