We all love to see our favourite celebrities trying different roles and different language films altogether. Bollywood fans want to see their favourite stars giving Tollywood a try, while Tollywood fans want to see their adored stars, Bollywood a try. Amidst this Telugu star, Mahesh Babu now made a shocking remark about doing Hindi films, and his statement is very similar to what recently actor John Abraham said about doing South films.

The Telugu superstar who has given an ample number of hits never fails to bring out magic on the big screens with his promising acting skills. Now that fans want him to do a Bollywood film, it looks like the actor is not in the mood of doing so.

Recently, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu was seen talking about whether he’ll be planning to enter the Bollywood industry. During an event when the actor was asked by a report,” When will we see you in Hindi Film? I am from Bombay,” the actor, explained that he does not need to do it. His reason behind it was that his Telegu movies are been seen all around the world, so why would he go to Bollywood.

Mahesh Babu said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films.”

This remark immediately got us recollecting what John Abraham had recently said during a press event for his upcoming film Attack. When asked about the rumours of him signing a Telugu movie, the actor immediately stated, “I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero. I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business.”

Aww! Looks like we all have to wait for Mahesh to change his mind about not doing a Bollywood film and John to change his mind about not doing Tollywood films.

Would you love to see Mahesh Babu and John Abraham in one movie? Let us know your view in the comments below!

