Post Pushpa: The Rise’ success, Allu Arjun achieved pan India popularity. The film went on to become one of the highest grossers in 2021 and its songs became a rage among netizens. Meanwhile, Allu who also has a massive female fan following once spoke about handling the attention while being married with 2 kids. He even shared qualities he likes about his wife Sneha Reddy.

Meanwhile, the superstar is currently one of the highest-paid actors in South India and has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list based on his income and popularity since 2014. His notable films include Arya, Vedam, Julayi, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and many more.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun who has known Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a long time had introduced his then-girlfriend, now wife Sneha Reddy to the actress, who was among the first few people. The couple has been married for 10 years and has a son named Ayaan and a daughter, Arha. While appearing on Samantha’s talk show Sam Jam, the Pushpa star had asked about qualities he finds so special about his wife.

Replying to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s question, Allu Arjun replied, “I liked two qualities about her, she (Sneha Reddy) is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced.”

Later, while interacting with Filmfare, the south superstar was asked about his massive female following and how he handles them while being married. He told, “My wife is extremely strict. Also, I don’t believe my female fans would want to disturb my marital life. They know I’m married and have kids. My wife says they should live with me to know how I am actually. She’s sure they’d no longer remain my fans.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for Pushpa Part 2 with Rashmika Mandanna. As per earlier reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to return for yet another item number after the success of Oo Antava.

