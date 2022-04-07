Anita Hassanandani is one of the most-followed actors of the entertainment industry who left a deep impact on the audience not just through saas-bahu serials but also through a few south Indian films. Her work in the superhit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, opposite actors like Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi, gained a lot of attention from the audience, making it one of the highest-rated shows during its time. In a recent turn of events, Anita has reacted to rumours about her cameo in Naagin 6 and looks like fans have some bad news to deal with.

For the unversed, Anita has lately been quite active on social media, updating her fans on a regular basis. She often shares pictures with her baby boy and husband, Rohit Reddy, most of which even go viral within minutes. It is a known fact that Anita has been a part of the fantasy drama show Naagin more than once and fans love to see her in the serpent avatar.

There have been several rumours about Anita Hassanandani joining the cast of Naagin 6 but looks like there isn’t much truth to it. According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, the actor was asked about her cameo rumours and she straight up denied them. She clarified that the piece of news is false and she has no plans of entering the ongoing show as of now. She is reportedly taking this period as a break, focusing on motherhood and herself.

On the other hand, the same report also suggests that Naagin 6 ratings have not been witnessing a considerable spike in the last few days, Rashami Desai was the latest celebrity to join the cast of the show and looks like the plot will get more interesting and dramatic from here.

