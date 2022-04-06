Urfi Javed surely knows how to make heads turn in a room. For quite some time, Urfi has been in the news owing to her bold fashion choices. Urfi enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress often lands in controversies for one of the other reasons. Recently, the actress indulged in a verbal spat with designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan’s sister, and later with TV actress Kashmera Shah.

Recently, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories to slam Kashmera Shah for taking a dig at her. In her tweet, she had called Kashmera a‘ Bully’.

During her latest interview, Urfi Javed bared it all and made some shocking revelations. Speaking to Miss Malini, Urfi Javed targeted the Television industry and said that despite working in the industry for so many years, she has never received respect. The actress revealed that she wanted to do something big in her life but she ended up doing side roles. Urfi went on to bash the TV actor, with a blue tick on Instagram, leaving nasty comments.

She told the portal, “A lot of Television actors who have blue tick on their profiles, they comment sh*t whenever Viral or anybody else uploads my pictures. Television actors commenting ‘disgusting’, ‘vulgar’ and I am like what have I done to you?”

Urfi Javed also broke down while speaking about having suicidal thoughts. She told the entertainment website, “It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to… finally, I was like, it’s either this or I will commit suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye.”

Urfi Javed further added that she’s not a bahu of someone’s house and that she should take netizens’ taunts. Well, all we can say is you can hate her or love her, but you surely can’t ignore her.

