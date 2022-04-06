Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill became an overnight sensation following her stint in Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her romance with late actor Sidharth Shukla in the house was the talk of the town. She became one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Sana won everyone’s hearts with her cute, innocent and bubbly nature in BB 13. She is quite popular on social media as well. Her Instagram followers stand at 11.3 million. But did you know how much she earns through her promotional post on the photosharing app? Scroll down to know more.

Shehnaaz Gill had a tough time for the past few months following the death of her beau Sidharth. Reports claimed that Balika Vadhu actor passed away due to a heart attack. He was 40 years old when he breathed last. His sudden death has left the TV fraternity “shocked and sad”.

After witnessing a huge blow, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress has only gotten stronger from the tragic incident. Social media is filled with hundreds of fan pages dedicated to her. Her popularity is increasing with each passing day. Sana enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle.

Shehnaaz Gill endorses various brands on her social media. For such promotional Instagram posts, Sana gets paid a handsome paycheque. As per the Siasat Daily report, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif charges a whopping amount of Rs 8 lakhs per post. Previous reports claimed that the actress received Rs 5 Lakhs for her posts. Now it seems the actress has increased her remuneration.

Recently, Sana reacted to trolls that targeted her for staying happy even after Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate passing away. Appearing on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s talk show, she said that Sidharth never wanted her to be sad.

