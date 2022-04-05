Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill earned the ‘golden ticket to stardom’ following her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. She has amassed a massive fan following after the reality show. Her romance with the late Siddharth Shukla was loved by many.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the actress was spotted at the airport and even interacted with the paparazzi. She was seen wearing a white shirt and paired it up with blue bootcut jeans. The beauty also had dewy makeup and beachy waves. Pictures of her went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Several of her fans were quick to notice that Shehnaaz Gill has undergone a drastic weight transformation over the last few years. They also pointed out how the actress was body-shamed but she clapped back with grace. They did not stop there. Eagle-eyed netizens also found something interesting as well.

Fans took a closer look at Sana’s phone wallpaper and noticed it has a picture of Sidharth Shukla holding her hand. The picture is a still from Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s first song together – Bhula Dunga. It’s the first song after the Bigg Boss 13 stint.

Shehnaaz Gill’s fan club saw the wallpaper and shared it on Instagram with a caption, “They’re holding hands … His hand on top of her hand … ✨🤍 The way she is keeping him and his memories with her is so so so precious … 🥺♥️” Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidnaaz__Nation (@sidnaaz__nation)

Sana’s fans also had some interesting and heartwarming revelations about the still. A Twitter user wrote a deeper meaning about the hand holding still.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs.shehnaazshukla

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill responded to trolls calling her out for laughing and smiling in public after Sidharth’s demise. She said that Sidharth Shukla always wanted to see her smiling and that she is not answerable to anyone on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s chat show.

Must Read: Rupali Ganguly Comes Back Like A Boss On Being Called A ‘Fluke’ After Anupamaa, Says “Suddenly People Have Woken Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube