Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has now proved that she is not the one to mess with. The young TV actress who every now and then is the talk of the town due to her bold fashion choices has now decided to give it back to Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah, days after her cold war with her.

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Urfi has now given a befitting reply to Shah over her ‘beti bachao, beti padao and airport’ jab that she took a few days ago. Read on to know more!

Urfi Javed has now reacted to the nasty dig Kashmera Shah took on her recently, with a series of Instagram stories. Starting off, her first Instagram story read, “I really really wasn’t going to post this, but I want to dissect this point by point.” After this, the next story of the Bigg Boss OTT fame showed a snapshot of an article on Kashmera Shah taking a dig at the actress. The article had two quotes from Kashmera that read, “Main Urfi ko jaanti hoon because I think she is famous on Instagram. Yeh wahi ladki hai na jisko kuch din pehle ek watchman ne nikala tha, building mein aane se mana kiya tha, nai sorry road pe khade rehne se mana kiya tha. Mujhe uske liye kaafi bura laga tha. Isliye main Beti Bachao Beti Padhao bolti rehti hoon, educated hote toh unhe yeh bhi pata hota ke main kaun hoon. Anyway all the best.”

The next quote by Kashmera Shah in the article read, “Urfi ko aur ek message dena mera ke airport pe ticket leke jaya karo. Waha jao photo leke wapis gaadi mein baithke jao doesn’t look good. Anyway, she is right, India mein bahot saare log hai jinke paas phone nahi hai aur woh mujhe jaante hai, filmein karti hu na aur actually Rani Mukerji bhi Instagram pe nahi hai toh woh bhi famous nahi hai kya.” Now, commenting on what was written in the article (Kashmera’s jab), in the next story Urfi responded to it by writing, “1. In your previous statements you yourself said you don’t really know me but suddenly now you

2. You felt bad when I was denied entry by a guard but you didn’t feel bad when you bullied me, work shamed me.

3. What does education has anything to do with knowing you? Hain? School me tv or filmy logo k naam thode yaad karaye jaate hai.

4. Aapko kaise pata mai airport pe pictures click kara ke wapas aati hu? Aap hi watchwomen thi kya wahan? Or are you stalking me? How on earth would you know this?

5. This msg was actually for you – you’re an online troller and a bully in real life !!

6. You literally had nothing against me so you made up things and behaved like a troller.

7. You started it first, you made rude remarks about me, my work, my clothes unnecessarily.

8. Stop hating people for no reason. Just because you can doesn’t mean you will be mean to people for no reason”

Finally concluding her response over the jab, Urfi, wrote, “I really really wasn’t going to address this but dayum my mouth, I cannot tolerate anyone saying shit (literal shit) or bullying anyone. This will be my last post regarding her, no matter what happens now.”

Let’s see what Kashmera has to say on this one now!

For the unversed, this catfight started after, Kashmera Shah had made a comment on Urfi by saying that she was only famous on Instagram. Replying to this statement Javed had said sarcastically said the latter was neither famous on Instagram nor in real life, and that’s when later on Kashmera took the ‘beti bachao beti padhao’ dig at the TV star.

