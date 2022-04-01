Apart from her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, her bold fashion choices that she usually flaunts on social media, and her fame as a TV actress, Urfi Javed is also well known for her befitting replies that she hits back to all the trolls.

Javed who made her acting debut in the TV industry via Sony TV’s Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, now makes some shocking revelations about what all the ordeal she has faced due to her fashion choices.

During her recent conversation with ETimes, Urfi Javed opens up on being called an ‘Anti-Muslim’ due to her bold fashion sense, claims that she never understood why was she being labeled that. She said, “I’ve openly said this that I don’t follow any religion. I don’t believe in any religion. I don’t understand why people call me anti-national, anti-Muslim. I’ve become anti everything. What logic is this. Women are born with some instruction manual and once you stop following those manual, you become a bitch. That is what is happening to me. I don’t follow Islam, the religion, I was born with. I don’t believe in it and I feel it should come from heart. You should not be forced to follow a religion”

Talking further about it, Urfi Javed said “I feel nowadays people are taking religion to such an extreme situation that they are creating poison amongst themselves and on social media. Mujhe kaha jaa raha hai Islam ka naam Barbaad kar rahi hai… but tumko kisne bola Islam ka bhaar mere shoulders par daalo? I’ve not taken the responsibility to promote Islam. Ajmal Kasab killed so many people he did not ruin the name of Islam but just because I am wearing short clothes I am ruining the image of Islam.”

Apart from this, Urfi also revealed that a casting director had told her to get into adult web series as she will no longer get work in TV serial due to the same reason of her fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame said, “Industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me it is so difficult for you now to get work especially in television because your image is so bad. “Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hai”. What do you mean by gandi excuse me? I asked him. He told me to go for adult web series as I won’t get good work.”

Continuing the actress said, “I straight away told him that I am not going to do intimate scenes as I am not comfortable. I’ve made it very clear. Just because the type of clothes I wear don’t judge me that I will do all those things. Not that I am judging anyone it’s just that I am not comfortable with. This thing that people are relating my image on social me with my personal life is so fuc***. I don’t know what’s wrong with people. Educated people are doing this, they themselves do everything but they have a problem with me. As you can see I am not doing any acting work because of this.”

What are your thoughts on what Urfi Javed has to say, do you think fashion choices can impact someone so much? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

