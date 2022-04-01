Bhuvan Bam is one of the most followed YouTubers in the country not just for his commendable acting skills but also for the hilarious content he puts up on YouTube every once in a while. He was the first-ever Indian YouTuber to reach the 10 million subscribers mark and his every video hit the top position on the rank list within minutes. As his new video Automatic Gaadi, stirred up a controversy on the internet, the YouTube creator has now come forward to apologize for his mistake.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bhuvan was previously in the news when he acted in a series called Dhindora which worked quite well with the audience. In this show, he even brought together several comedians from different corners of the country together, making it a unique experience for the viewers. He was also in the headlines in 2020 when he tragically lost both his parents to COVID 19. His fans have supported him through thick and thin and a few of them even stood strong during the most recent controversy.

Advertisement

In a recent video uploaded by Bhuvan Bam, he can be seen playing a person on call who is trying to fix a model for a photoshoot. He passed a remark about Pahadi women in the video implying that he was talking about a s*x worker. “Kitna deti hai? Acha, ye kuch naya hai, ghante ke hisab se deti hai”, a character played by Bam himself, says.

Within a few hours of the Bhuvan Bam’s video’s release, author Advaita Kala and the National Commission for Women, NWC, also tweeted on the matter.” @NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women”, NCW wrote.

@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 31, 2022

Bhuvan Bam was quick to issue a public apology and assure the people that he had edited the scene out. “I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia”, he wrote.

I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Web and Television

Must Read: When Ssharad Malhotra Opened Up About His Split With Divyanka Tripathi & Said He Went Cold Feet ‘When The Word Marriage Popped Up’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube