Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has taken social media by storm through her mind-boggling yet bold fashion sense. Each time she posts a reel or snaps of herself in some unique outfit, it always manages to be the talk of the town.

Keeping the fashion enthusiast aside, have you met her little sister Dolly Javed, who just like her elder sis rules the internet through her mesmerizing posts? Read on to know everything about little Javed!

Just like elder sister Urfi Javed, Dolly Javed also makes sure that she rules the Instagram game and also enjoys a massive fan following of around 53.2K followers on the social media platform. Well, not to forget, the little Javed also is a true fashion enthusiast just like her elder sister, as she never fails to flaunt her hourglass body draped in the most dapper and trendy clothes.

The only difference between Urfi Javed and Dolly Javed is that the little one usually never gets trolled, unlike her elder sister who very often does. Just two days back Dolly uploaded some sizzling snaps of her flaunting her body in a blue two-piece swimsuit basking in the rays of the sun during some pool time. Her photo’s caption read, “A Lil bit of a pool time.”

Netizens (her followers) went bonkers and couldn’t help but shower little Javed with immense love over her post. Taking it to her comment section. One fan commented “Bahut jada khubsurat ho aap😍 ” , while another one commented “Wow😍👏 Amazing…❤👀 “. One fan said, “Hey Jalpari, aapne to paani mein aag laga diya❤️ “, while another one wrote “Pool baby 😍 “

Who do you think nails the fashion game well, Urfi Javed or her little sister Dolly Javed? Make sure to drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

