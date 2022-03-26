From donning n number of backless tops and gowns to making a dress out of garbage back, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has come quite a long way and now enjoys a massive fan following 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Urfi of course receives a lot of love from her fans for her unique and bold fashion sense but pretty often is also targeted to brutal trolling. Unfortunately the same happened recently too.

Fashion enthusiast and actress, Urfi Javed, recently took it to her Instagram handle to share a sizzling and hot video of her in a black bikini. The reel showed Urfi goofing around in it by plucking a white flower and putting them up on the site of her hair to complete her amazing look. She was witnessed tripping too but still managed to save herself from a nasty fall gracefully.

Flaunting her figure in her Black bikini, Urfi Javed managed to win a lot of hearts. She captioned her reel by writing, “I am a rose that came from concrete”. The actress completed her look by leaving her wavy hair and had some subtle yet smoky makeup on.

While many of her fans showered her reel with love, hearts, and fire emojis, trollers never missed a chance to comment unnecessary and tasteless comments. One user commented, “Tum ko phool ki nhi kapdook ki jarurat ha “, while another one commented, “Yah ladki famous hone ke liye kuchh bhi kar sakti hai 🤣 “. One Instagram user commented, “Haad he kr di bilkul saram kro “, and the other troll said, “Indian mein paglo ki kami nahi hai 😀 “. One troll went on to comment, “Hehe yaar ab kya comment du choro “

We don’t know about the trollers, but we think Urfi is completely killing it in her sexy black bikini look, the internet is now on fire!

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s bikini look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

