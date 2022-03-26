We have witnessed Bollywood’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan creates and re-create magic on screen for the past 30 years in the industry. SRK has never failed to win our hearts over and over again, however, it’s now time for us to see his daughter Suhana Khan do the same.

The 21 years old star kid is already making headlines on all leading media outlets for her sizzling body and mesmerizing looks. Well, we can surely say like father like daughter.

Suhana Khan is now all ready and set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming project. The trio is indeed flashing over the headlines for their looks from their upcoming film, but Suhana has managed to grab all the attention.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s princess Suhana Khan recently posted a new photo from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram story and damn it surely will leave you readers and viewers sweating. The star kid is oozing oomph in a backless black satin gown with long sleeves, as she looks away from the camera.

She completed her mesmerizing look by tying her hair up in a bun and completing the whole avatar with some shimmery earrings. The picture speaks more than words, thus Suhana just added a black heart to her story for her fans. Well, it’s being said that Khan is all set to play Veronica, if it’s true then we have the perfect ‘V’ for Betty!

Talking about her upcoming project with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has roped in these three-star kids for her next which is reportedly based on The Archies comics.

What are your thoughts after viewing Suhana Khan's recent photoshoot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

