Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is the most awaited film of the year. After waiting for months, the makers have finally treated the fans with the first glimpse and the release date. This comes a few days after YRF announced Shah Rukh Khan’s come back film Pathaan which will be released on January 26, 2023, while, Salman’s movie will be hitting the theatres in April.

For months, every detail about the film has been shared by industry insiders and recently after so many delays, the team is back on the field shooting the most awaited project. Apart from Khan and Kaif, the film will also feature Emraan Hashmi. His character is kept under wraps but it is said that he’ll be the lead villain in the film.

Sharing the first teaser of Tiger 3, Salman Khan took to his Twitter and wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma.”

Check the teaser of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 below:

Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/StPMGrZ1v5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 4, 2022

A 1-minute-8-second teaser shows Katrina Kaif doing some action sequences, after finishing her work, the actress can be seen calling Salman Khan to finish the work as he’s resting.

The upcoming movie will be the third film in the Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the upcoming movie has been shot across several locations, India and abroad. There are speculations that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in the film as Pathan, while Salman will appear in SRK’s film.

On the work front, apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan is all said to be making a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He’s also gearing up to start working on No Entry 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more. Whereas, Katrina Kaif will be working on Merry Christmas and Phone Bhoot.

