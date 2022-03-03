Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the silver screen with the much-awaited film Pathaan after a 4 year-long hiatus. As fans around the world are excited to watch the trailer, the superstar has been embroiled in an FIR that was lodged 5 years ago. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2017, SRK went to Gujarat to promote his film Raees. However, the promotional campaign soon turned into a stampede during which a man died and two constables fainted at the chaos, claiming a leading daily. A local politician Jitendra Solanki later filed a complaint with the court and police filed an FIR against the superstar.

As per the Times of India report, acting on the complaint, a Vadodara court observed that the disturbance occurred because of Shah Rukh Khan’s action of throwing softballs and T-shirts at the crowd gathered at the station. The superstar then moved to Gujarat high court to quash the FIR.

An elaborate hearing was held, wherein Justice Nikhil Kariel said that film star’s gesture of waving and throwing softballs and T-shirt appears to be some overenthusiasm on his part which caused some damage. Hence the judge asked SRK’s advocate Mihir Thakore whether the star would agree to mitigate the damage by installing an RO plant of 500-1,000 litre capacity that will benefit people for years to come.

Thakore agreed that Shah Rukh Khan would be open to the suggestion. The judge also suggested that the superstar could consider supporting the children of the victim in their future studies and the case has been posted for Friday for further discussion. The case has been on for the past five years now.

Meanwhile, SRK dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan on social media. Sharing the teaser he wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you.”

