John Abraham has carved his space in Bollywood. After being a stylish hero for years, the actor has come a long way by proving versatility and eventually establishing himself as one of the biggest action stars. Let’s find out how the ‘Pathaan’ baddie has fared at the box office so far!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

John Abraham’s box office success ratio: (2 + 8 + 4 + 5)/45 x 100 = 42.22%

Total Releases – 45

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 2

Dhoom

Housefull 2

Hit – 8

Jism

Garam Masala

New York

Shootout At Wadala

Parmanu

Satyameva Jayate

Batla House

Pathaan

Plus – 4

Taxi No. 9211

Race 2

Madras Cafe

Welcome Back

Average – 5

Dostana

Force

Desi Boyz

Dishoom

Romeo Akbar Walter

Losing – 2

Force 2

Ek Villain Returns

Flop – 24

Saaya

Paap

Aetbaar

Lakeer

Madhoshi

Elaan

Karam

Viruddh

Water

Zinda

Baabul

Kabul Express

Salaam-E-Ishq

No Smoking

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Aashayein

Jhoota Hi Sahi

7 Khoon Maaf

I Me Aur Main

Rocky Handsome

Pagalpanti

Mumbai Saga

Satyameva Jayate 2

Attack

Overseas Hit – 3

Dhoom

Housefull 2

Pathaan

Highest-earning film in India –

Pathaan (543.22 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Pathaan (1069.85 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

2 (Housefull 2 & Race 2)

Films in 500 crore club –

1 (Pathaan)

