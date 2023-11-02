John Abraham has carved his space in Bollywood. After being a stylish hero for years, the actor has come a long way by proving versatility and eventually establishing himself as one of the biggest action stars. Let’s find out how the ‘Pathaan’ baddie has fared at the box office so far!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
John Abraham’s box office success ratio: (2 + 8 + 4 + 5)/45 x 100 = 42.22%
Total Releases – 45
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 2
Dhoom
Housefull 2
Hit – 8
Jism
Garam Masala
New York
Shootout At Wadala
Parmanu
Satyameva Jayate
Batla House
Pathaan
Plus – 4
Taxi No. 9211
Race 2
Madras Cafe
Welcome Back
Average – 5
Dostana
Force
Desi Boyz
Dishoom
Romeo Akbar Walter
Losing – 2
Force 2
Flop – 24
Saaya
Paap
Aetbaar
Lakeer
Madhoshi
Elaan
Karam
Viruddh
Water
Zinda
Baabul
Kabul Express
Salaam-E-Ishq
No Smoking
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal
Aashayein
Jhoota Hi Sahi
7 Khoon Maaf
I Me Aur Main
Rocky Handsome
Pagalpanti
Mumbai Saga
Satyameva Jayate 2
Attack
Overseas Hit – 3
Dhoom
Housefull 2
Pathaan
Highest-earning film in India –
Pathaan (543.22 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Pathaan (1069.85 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
2 (Housefull 2 & Race 2)
Films in 500 crore club –
1 (Pathaan)
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News