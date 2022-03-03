Shah Rukh Khan is one of those gems who rose to fame with his own hard work, even though he faced many hurdles. The actor lost his parents when he was too young and since then he has done everything on his own. Whenever he does something great, SRK never fails to remember his parents and once he opened up about how he dealt with their death and how he used acting to fill the void.

Currently, he’s known as Badshah or King of Bollywood, but before becoming a massive superstar he started his journey from television and eventually shifted his base to the big screen. Since his debut film, Deewana, the actor gave back to back hits and now everyone eagerly waits for his upcoming projects.

Although Shah Rukh Khan has everything in life today, but he always misses his parents and never leaves a chance to remember them. Earlier, during the promotions of Hichki, Rani Mukerji interviewed Shah Rukh Khan and the actress asked about his biggest Hichki (hiccup) moment of life.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.”

Talking about how he filled the void, the superstar said, “I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not working but a place to vent out my feelings.”

“I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realise that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor). Otherwise, death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back. I realised that and therefore, overcame it by giving my work, my all,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

