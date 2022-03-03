Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary who recently broke the internet with their good news about their pregnancy and have been showered with love and blessings from around the globe.

Advertisement

Recently, Debina shared a heartfelt message to all the people out there giving us goosebumps about what one suffers through their pregnancy and being a mother. The actress released a video in which she discussed how it is shameful to ask women questions without first understanding how such questions can affect their mental health and what they are going through.

Advertisement

Debina describes how terrible it must be for a woman in physical and mental distress to be asked questions such as “when are they going to become a mother?” and “why don’t they want kids?” by others who aren’t aware of her situation. She enumerates the three most fundamental reasons why a woman has not yet become a mother, the first of which is that she has her own reasons.

It might be anything; second, she must be fighting her own battles, whether physically or mentally; third, it may not be her fault, but it simply isn’t occurring, feels Debina.

Debina Bonnerjee sends a profound message to everyone out there, stating that being pregnant is undoubtedly one of the most wonderful gifts in the world, as is holding motherhood and accepting it, but at the same time, this question can both bring you joy and cause you harm. We must respect and give them space to express what they are experiencing.

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Beats Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Only Next To Anupamaa & 1 Other Show In This Online TRP Chart!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube