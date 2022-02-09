Story: It’s raining babies in the entertainment industry! After Preity Zinta, Evelyn Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra, now it’s Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s turn as they are set to welcome their little bundle of joy soon. This morning, the TV couple surprised everyone as they announced the pregnancy in the most adorable manner.

Advertisement

To share the good news with their fans, Debina and Guru took to their social media accounts and shared an adorable photo of them together. The snap saw the actress flaunting her baby bump. The caption of the photo read, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina.” In the photo, Debina is seen wearing a black short dress

Sending their best wishes and congratulatory messages, their friends and colleagues from the industry replied to the post. Arjun Bijlani congratulated Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, while Munmun Dutta wrote, “My gosh Wow congratulations Guru Debi. Much much much love to you both.”

Newlywed Mouni Roy, who’s currently honeymooning in Kashmir also commented on Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s announcement and wrote, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations. Sending all my love and bestest wishes.” Gauahar Khan said, “Super congratulations darlings ! God bless on this great news!” Check out a few more comments on the post:

Speaking about Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, the actor duo is one of the most loved TV couples in the industry. After falling in love with each other, Debina and Guru tied the knot in a simple temple wedding on Feb 15, 2011. But Debina always wanted a Bengali wedding following which they got married in a traditional Bengali wedding in Oct, last year.

Team Koimoi sends Debina and Guru the heartiest congratulations and warmest wishes!

Must Read: Naagin 6: Amrapali Gupta On Working In Ekta Kapoor’s Show, “I Wish To Work In More Of Her Shows”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube