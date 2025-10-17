The popular reality show Rise and Fall came to an exciting end after several weeks of intense drama. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show began with 15 famous participants, who entertained the viewers until the end. Eventually, after a number of eliminations, we got to see the three finalists fighting for the trophy of this season.

Rise & Fall: Tensed Yet Emotional Finale Night

The finale was filled with energy and emotion. The final six contestants were Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit. Dhanashree Verma, Akriti Negi, and Pawan Singh also contributed to the thrill with a spirited dance performance.

In contrast, the elimination rounds added tension as the results of public voting were revealed. Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma were the first to leave the competition, followed by Akriti Negi. This left the top three finalists to compete for the trophy.

Rise & Fall Finale: Arjun Bijlani Lifts The Trophy

Actor Arjun Bijlani, best known for his work in Indian television, was the one to take away the trophy for Rise and Fall. He was closely followed by social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV star Arbaaz Patel. Along with the trophy, Arjun got 28.10 lakh in cash and several gift hampers. His wife, Neha Swami, who was with him at the finale, could not hold back her tears of joy as soon as Arjun was announced the winner.

While expressing his happiness and gratitude, Arjun said that the show taught him that every fall is a step towards becoming stronger. He was very grateful to his fellow contestants for being there for him. Arjun pointed out that the show had given him such a great experience in terms of making friends and rivalries, learning from others and from himself, which made the journey the most unforgettable one.

